Gulf Coast braces for busy tourism season with a short supply of rentals

By 54 minutes ago

 

Alabama’s gulf coast won’t be welcoming as many students this year.

Many universities across Alabama have forgone traditional spring breaks. Instead, some universities are offering students a mental health day. Others are ending the spring semester early instead.

That eliminates an important demographic of student visitors to the gulf coast during its spring break season.

Kay Maghan, the public relations manager for Gulf Coast & Orange Beach Tourism, said that universities canceling spring break has freed up limited availability for families.

“In some ways, it's maybe almost a blessing right now that the universities have changed their scheduling because we still have about 30 to 40 percent of our vacation rental properties out of inventory because of damage from hurricane Sally.”

But even with a significant portion of rental properties in the region out of commission, Meghan said that she is expecting a busy season and that hotel and rental occupancy is relatively close to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are optimistic that as more vaccines are happening and people are getting more comfortable with the idea of traveling, that we are anticipating a really good year. There is a lot of pent-up demand of people wanting to get out of their house.

Meghan said that the majority of the damaged vacation rentals will be up and running by Summer.

Tags: 
Alabama Gulf Coast
orange beach
Alabama Gulf Coast tourism
spring break

Related Content

Remembering Curt, a story along Alabama's Gulf coast

By Jan 28, 2021

Alabama’s current death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 7,000. The virus reportedly is changing how people remember those they’ve lost. The funeral industry says cremations are up. And the coronavirus is delaying memorial services for some families whether the cause was COVID-19 or not.

Outside one closed gas station in Fairhope, there’s a white board with hand scrawled messages. When Curtis Rewerts died of natural causes last April, there wasn’t a funeral. But that’s not stopping people whose lives were touched by Rewerts to share their stories.

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

By Sep 18, 2020
Sally cleanup
Associated Press

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

The power outages continued Friday as officials assessed millions of dollars in damage that included a broken bridge in Pensacola and ships thrown onto dry land. Two people were reported killed in Alabama.

Airbus to increase production, create jobs in Mobile

By Jan 10, 2020
Airbus Mobile

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said its Gulf Coast expansion will build new facilities and add 275 jobs in Mobile. In their Thursday announcement, the company said the construction will cost $40 million. They plan to increase A320 aircraft production to seven per month by 2021. This move comes amid a tariff dispute involving Airbus. In December, a World Trade Organization panel ruled that the European Union has not complied with an order to end illegal subsidies to the company. The Trump administration imposed nearly $7.5 billion worth of tariffs on EU goods in October.