Health expert: Too soon to ease Alabama mask mandate

By Caroline Vincent 59 minutes ago

 

With the state's mask mandate set to expire on Friday, health officials are voicing their support for an extension.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said in a news briefing Wednesday that she favors extending the mandate. She said easing restrictions before more people are vaccinated could reverse the trend of improving COVID-19 case numbers.

Gov. Kay Ivey has not announced her plans for expiration or extension of the order after other Republican-led states have started to ease restrictions.

