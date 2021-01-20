Health officials urge Ivey to extend Alabama's mask order

By Caroline Vincent 13 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

Gov. Kay Ivey's mask mandate is scheduled to expire Friday, and health officials are asking that it be extended.

Ivey is having a press conference on Thursday and is expected to announce plans for the future of the mandate.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said the group is recommending extending the order as the amount of Alabamians being hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise.

Vaccinations have begun throughout the state for first responders and people over 75 years old. Dr. Scott Harris said the biggest obstacle to getting more people vaccinated has been the amount of supplies available.

