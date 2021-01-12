House members censure Rep. Brooks for rally speech

By Caroline Vincent 49 minutes ago

Credit http://brooks.house.gov/about-me / Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Mo Brooks is facing a possible censure after giving a speech that preceded an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Democratic representatives Tom Malinowski from New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman from Florida introduced the censure resolution that states that Brook's comments, "encouraged and incited violence against his fellow members of Congress as part of an assault on the United States Capitol."

Malinowski said in a CNN interview on Monday that the censure was a "serious first step" and that he is investigating to see if Brooks or other members of Congress colluded with the rioters. 

"I don't have answers and I'm not going to acuse anyone of something that serious without evidence," he said. "There have been accusations made, including from some of the rioters on social media, who said they were in contact with particular members [of Congress] and that they had planned the storming of the Capitol with them. I don't know if it's true. I'm not going to censure or expel someone based on a supposition."

AL. com reports that Brooks defended his standing as an elected official.

"Over 34 years of public service, I have a 100 percent perfect record of complying with all applicable ethics laws," he said to the news outlet. "That record will not change."

Brooks was one of two members of Congress who spoke at the pro-Trump "Save America" rally that preceded rioters storming the U.S. Capitol. He ended his remarks by saying, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

The resolution needs a majority vote to pass and calls for Brooks to be present in the House chamber to hear Speaker Nancy Pelosi publically read the censure.

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks
U.S. Capitol
U.S. House of Representatives

