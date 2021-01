HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones walked into a recent town hall and declared he was ready for whatever his constituents wanted to throw at him. But first, he wanted to address the biggest news from Washington: The House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"I'm not making a judgment about where we are on any of this because it's too early," Jones said, not waiting to be asked. He noted his potential role as a juror if the issue lands in the Senate.