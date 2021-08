A fire at a railroad tie plant in Selma grew so large it appeared on weather radars over the weekend.

The fire was started Saturday by a lightning strike and was still burning Monday. Thousands of railroad ties were engulfed at National Salvage and Services Corp.

Fire officials said no one was hurt but that crews eventually had to get out of the way of the blaze because of its size and heat. Valley Grand Volunteer Fire Chief Billy Barrett said that the fire could burn for days.