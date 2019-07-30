Human trafficking workshop tonight in Randolph Co.

Members of the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce are hosting an event to learn about human trafficking this evening.

The workshop will take place at the county courthouse in Wedowee, Ala. It will examine how people, including children, become ensnared by sex and labor traffickers.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Teresa Collier of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Fusion Center. She works with federal, state and local law enforcement officers on trafficking cases. APR news caught up with Collier at this year's Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery. She says children from low income families are especially at risk for trafficking.

"You know, they're limited in how to make money -- how to survive. And especially if they have some other vulnerabilities, such as being sexually abused when they were kids, they're already highly sexualized, so it's just something they kind of fall into naturally."

The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.