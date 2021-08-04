Hundreds rally for striking coal miners in Alabama

The strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc. continues to gain supporters after starting in April.

Hundreds of union members rallied on Wednesday in Brookwood. The event hosted speakers and musical acts, while donations were collected to support the miners on strike.

More than 1,000 union members have gone on strike against two Warrior Met mines and other facilities, claiming workers brought the company out of the Walter Energy bankruptcy five years ago and deserve better benefits for it. The company said it has offered workers a competitive package.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Striking Alabama coal miners say they're targets of violence

By Caroline Vincent Jun 10, 2021
Warrior Met Coal
Miners striking against Warrior Met Coal say they are the targets of violence.

Video shows two trucks driving toward picketers and hitting one while barely missing another. Both the Alabama Law Enforcement and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said they are not aware of any reports about the incidents in the video.

Miners continue strike in Alabama after contract rejected

By Caroline Vincent Apr 14, 2021
Warrior Met Coal
Mine workers are still on strike at two coal mines after union members rejected a contract proposal.

The United Mine Workers of America said the representative for more than 1,100 Warrior Met Coal workers rejected a tentative deal in balloting on Friday.

International President Cecil Roberts said members have the final say in collective bargaining agreements, so they will continue to strike.The walkout affects two facilities.

Alabama coal mine workers begin strike

By Apr 2, 2021
coal mine
Over 1,000 Alabama coal miners are officially on strike. 

The members of the United Mine Workers of America walked off the job at Warrior Met Coal, Inc. on Thursday evening after contract negotiations broke down.

Phil Smith is Director of Communications and Governmental Affairs for the United Mine Workers of America. He said the financial sacrifices made by the miners for the previously bankrupt company have not been honored.