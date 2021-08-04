Hundreds rally for striking coal miners in Alabama

The strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc. continues to gain supporters after starting in April.

Hundreds of union members rallied on Wednesday in Brookwood. The event hosted speakers and musical acts, while donations were collected to support the miners on strike.

More than 1,000 union members have gone on strike against two Warrior Met mines and other facilities, claiming workers brought the company out of the Walter Energy bankruptcy five years ago and deserve better benefits for it. The company said it has offered workers a competitive package.