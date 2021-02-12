Huntsville hosting hiring fair for automotive companies

Residents in North Alabama have an opportunity to connect with automotive companies this week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting job hiring, the North Alabama Virtual Automotive Manufacturing Hiring Event hopes to connect residents with TBAKI, Mazda-Toyota, Zutech USA, and BASF. The event will take place on Feb. 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 12-1:30 p.m. The event is free and participants need a mobile phone or laptop to log in. The Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.

Katelyn Sides Baker is the workforce recruitment director for the county chamber. She said the event will benefit those who have lost jobs or job security to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected a lot of people with job security or a job in general and this is a great opportunity to either reenter the workforce or you are underemployed and think this would be a better employment opportunity for you,” she said.

Baker also said Mazda-Toyota is looking for production line workers and offers a competitive beginning salary.

“I know Mazda-Toyota in particular their beginning rate is seventeen dollars an hour and Mazda-Toyota does not require a GED or high school diploma. But they’ll be looking for a variety of different production line workers for this event,” she said.

Mazda-Toyota and other companies will be looking for various production line workers, including production team members, tool and die machinists, and engineering quality administration.