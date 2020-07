MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey has set a special election to fill the Alabama House seat vacated by the death this month of Republican state Rep. Ron Johnson of Sylacauga.

Al.com reports Ivey set the special primary for House District 33 for Oct. 6, the primary runoff, if necessary, for Nov. 3, and the general election for Jan. 19.

Johnson had served the district, which covers parts of Clay, Coosa, and Talladega counties, since 1978.