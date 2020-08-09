Lawyer: State representative maintains innocence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer representing a state legislator facing felony theft charges said he maintains his innocence and has no plans to resign.  

Republican Rep. Will Dismukes turned himself in at the Montgomery County Jail Thursday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest.  Attorney Trey Norman told the Montgomery Advertiser that Dismukes maintains his innocence and plans to retain his House seat.

Dismukes is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the flooring company where he once worked. If convicted of a felony, Dismukes will be automatically removed from the Alabama Legislature.

Rep. Will Dismukes

