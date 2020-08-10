Most Alabama child care facilities are open amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources says 63% of the state’s child care facilities are now open.

Most of the 2,410 centers closed in the spring because of COVID-19. The department says in a news release that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.

The department says reopening is a positive sign for parents.

The department conducted a July survey of providers this summer. Some providers planned to open in August and several said they were uncertain when they will reopen.  

When Governor Kay Ivey allowed essential businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, she included churches in the exclusive category. Take a look at how one place of worship in Tuscaloosa is keeping faith and fellowship alive in a time of social distancing.

 

 

