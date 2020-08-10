Most Alabama child care facilities are open amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources says 63% of the state’s child care facilities are now open.

Most of the 2,410 centers closed in the spring because of COVID-19. The department says in a news release that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.

The department says reopening is a positive sign for parents.

The department conducted a July survey of providers this summer. Some providers planned to open in August and several said they were uncertain when they will reopen.