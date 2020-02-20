New coal mine in Alabama receives $26M in tax abatements

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A new coal mine is planned in west Alabama after a county approved more than $26 million in tax breaks for the project.

The Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority provided the abatements for Warrior Met Coal Inc. The company is planning a $500 million project that will create about 350 jobs in the area. Work is supposed to begin on March 1, with production set to start in early 2025.

The authority says average starting salaries for miners will be around $85,000 annually. The company will get about $18 million in tax breaks during construction and another $8.5 million in abatements over a decade.