New rules stem from Tuscaloosa's state of emergency

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit cw.ua.edu

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox today released an executive order detailing new rules for some businesses in the wake of the city’s State of Emergency order.

These new rules, effective today at 5 p.m., include:

  • Bars, brewpubs and similar businesses holding alcohol licenses have an occupancy limit of 50% their normal capacity as determined by the fire marshal after 9 p.m.
  • Private clubs and entertainment venues have an occupancy limit of 25% of their normal occupancy load.

Failure to comply with the new order is punishable with a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail. The order will remain in effect for the duration of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s State Health Order related to COVID-19 and will expire 10 days after the State Health Order expires.

The rules are a bit different from the ones Maddox proposed Tuesday before the Tuscaloosa City Council declared the State of Emergency. Originally, the proposal included a cessation of alcohol sales at 9 p.m. for bars and patrons at restaurants who were not seated.

Alcohol sales must stop at 11 p.m. because of an Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board emergency order.

Tags: 
Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
state of emergency
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

