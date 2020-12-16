Nursing students, teachers to fill gaps at UAB Hospital

Graduate students and faculty from the University of Alabama at Birmingham nursing school are going to begin working with COVID-19 patients.

All 120 people joining the UAB Hospital care team are licensed nurses. Undergraduate students will also be helping as technicians with vaccine distribution.

The hospital has already enlisted retired nurses to help with patient care due to being short-staffed.

Alabama 4,100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The virus has killed almost 4,200 people throughout the state.