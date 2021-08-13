Officials: Tidal wave of virus cases hits Alabama hospitals

Medical officials say a surge in COVID-10 cases is stressing state hospitals.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Alabama in a few days could surpass the previous high of 3,087 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals.

There were 2,371 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Wednesday. Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital Clinical Services, said the hospital has had to limit the number of procedures they are doing and decline transfers to the hospital.

Dr. Harris said 89% of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals have not been fully vaccinated.