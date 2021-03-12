Orange Beach Festival of Art moves forward with 2021 programming

The Orange Beach Festical of Art is kicking off its 2021 festival later this month.

For 47 years, the festival has been an artistic and cultural staple of Orange Beach.

This year the festival will feature more than 70 fine artists. There will also be two sound stages with regional musical acts, and culinary offerings.

The festival is free and open to the public. It's expected to draw between 9,000 and 10,000 attendees to Orange Beach over two days.

Desiree Blackwell, the Director of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach, said that the festival has taken some steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We were one of the last shows open last year and it turns out this year, we are one of the first to come back,” Blackwell said. “We have extra sanitizing stations throughout the property, we have extra staff that is circling and taking care of public spaces.”

The festival has decreased the number of artists in attendance this year to provide for social distancing.

Blackwell said that the Orange Beach Festival of Art serves as an important lifeline to artists who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well the festival of art, our primary focus is these artists,” Blackwell said. “They have struggled so mightily this past year. If we give to them our best efforts and present something viable for them, we get the best to come back and want to return.”

One way that the festival supports artists is through its Patron of the Arts program, where attendees can secure pre-committed funds to spend on artists at the festival.

This year, the festival will be open on Saturday, March 13 from 10-5 p.m., and Sunday, March 14 from 10-4 p.m. For more information visit: https://www.orangebeachal.gov/facilities/festival-arts/about