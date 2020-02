Cam Marston On Taking His Son's Bedroom Door Off the Hinges

In this Keepin' It Real commentary, Cam Marston tells us that the frustration, anger and deep disappointment he's feeling is his reminder that he's still alive...

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson

Host Cam Marston brings us fun, weekly commentaries (opinion pieces) on generational and demographic trends to provide new ways to interpret the changing world around us. For more about Cam Marston and his Keepin' It Real series, visit http://apr.org/keepinitreal