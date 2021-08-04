Second round of P-EBT gets underway in Alabama

Alabamians who receive nutrition benefits could see some extra money this week.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is rolling out pandemic swipe cards with the help of the state department of education. The money will go to families with youngsters who lost access to meals served at school last year.

Brandon Hardin is the director of the state’s nutritional program called SNAP. He said the benefits should come quickly.

“The individuals that are just getting benefits added to their card should see them in the next couple of days," he said. "Anybody who is getting a new card should give us anywhere between 15 and 30 days for delivery.”

Hardin said it is important for recipients to hold onto their cards.

“If you got first round pandemic EBT and nothing on your file changed you will just get it added to you card. So we stress that individuals that get P-EBT, no matter when they get it, maintain that card," he said. "If you are new to the file, we will issue a new card.”

There is no application for the pandemic swipe card program. This batch of benefits covers free school meals missed during the last academic year.