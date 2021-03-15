Selma celebrates civil rights leader F.D. Reese

A local civil rights leader is being celebrated in Selma today.

Caravans are driving throughout the neighborhoods where pastor and educator Dr. F.D. Reese lived and worked today. Reese was instrumental in bringing John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr. to Selma during the 1965 civil rights movement.

Collins Pettaway sees Reese as a mentor and is producing the holiday’s festivities. He said it’s important for Selma to honor its local activists. 

“Unfortunately, Dr. Reese has not been properly recognized as he should have been. And there’s so many people in the movement, that every now and then sometimes people get left out. Unfortunately, Dr. Reese has been one of those persons. And so, honestly this has been well overdue,” he said. 

Pettway emphasized that Selma sets an example for the world in using its history to promote progress. 

“A lot of us say this a lot: so goes Selma, so goes the world. I believe that Selma will stand as the foundation and the blueprint for the world when it comes to truth and reconciliation.”

Dr. F.D. Reese
Selma
Congressman John Lewis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Alabama civil rights

City of Selma creates annual observance for local civil rights leader

By Feb 14, 2021
APR

The Selma City Council is declaring March 15th to be "F.D. Reese Day" in the community. Frederick Douglas Reese was 88 when he died in 2018. He had been part of the "Courageous Eight" who played a key role in inviting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Selma to join the fight to ensure voting rights for all. The works of Reese and his peers led to the Selma-to-Montgomery marches.

"More Bridges to Cross..."

By Feb 16, 2021

“At that time, we’d been singing songs, we shall overcome, and before I’d be a slave…be dead and buried in my grave,” says Bennie Lee Tucker. He’s seventy four years old, and he spent the last fifty five of those years here in Selma. “And we gonna let nobody turn us around, no more Governor Wallace…no more white folk,” he says.

On the front porch of his home on Eugene Avenue, Tucker recalls March 7th, 1965. It was the height of the voting rights movement. Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior wasn’t the name on everyone’s mind that day.

John Lewis' legacy shaped in 1965 on 'Bloody Sunday'

By Jul 18, 2020
John Lewis

 

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — On the day that became known as Bloody Sunday, John Lewis and a line of nonviolent marchers were beaten and tear-gassed by Alabama state troopers in Selma. 

The state-sanctioned violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge stunned the nation and helped spur the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act. It also propelled Lewis on to a global stage as a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement.