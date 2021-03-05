Selma Jubilee moves forward online

The 56th Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee is planning for completely online programming this year.

The event commemorates “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965  that over 500 civil rights demonstrators marched across the Edmund-Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Every year since, thousands have attended the jubilee in Selma to recreate the crossing of the bridge.

But this year, due to the coronavirus, the event is taking place in a completely virtual format.

Drew Glover, the principal coordinator of the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, said that organizing this year’s jubilee required major changes. 

“This year in order to maintain the tradition of having an annual bridge crossing jubilee and trying to stay as true to the traditional programming as possible, it required us to pivot into a totally virtual format,” Glover said.

Glover said that the jubilee is important in bringing awareness to ongoing civil-rights issues and educating future activists. 

“Our goal is to commemorate the history of what has happened but just as importantly, recommit to the struggle that still exists,” Glover said. “And be giving and developing skills in the next generation to be able to pick up the torch and carry on when we have our leaders transition.”

This year’s event will have three days of programming on the online event platform Hopin.

Among the programming will be appearances by civil rights activists Andrew Young and Dolores Huerta, musical performances, film screenings, and a virtual reenactment of the crossing of the Edmund-Pettus Bridge.

To register to attend the jubilee visit: https://www.selmajubilee.com/

Selma jubilee
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Edmund Pettus Bridge

March 50th Anniversary More Than Celebration

By Oct 15, 2014
Organizers of events marking the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march say it will celebrate what happened in 1965 and energize people to address challenges to voting today.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Charles Steele, state Sen. Hank Sanders and others announced Wednesday that Selma's annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be expanded for the 50th anniversary in March. It will include a re-enactment of the 50-mile march from Selma to the state Capitol in Montgomery.

March Re-enactment to End at Alabama Capitol

By Mar 8, 2013
Dave Martin

A group re-enacting the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march is scheduled to complete the journey at the state Capitol.

The group began its walk Monday. They are supposed to complete the last leg from west Montgomery to the downtown Capitol about 11 a.m. Friday. They will stand where Martin Luther King Jr. addressed thousands of marchers in 1965.

Events surrounding the 48th anniversary of the march began last weekend with the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma. Vice President Joe Biden and more than 20 U.S senators and representatives attended the events in Selma.

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

By Jul 27, 2020
John Lewis funeral
Associated Press

 

 

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. 

A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.