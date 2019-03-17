Shelby County Employers Looking For Workers

The county with Alabama's lowest unemployment rate is in need of more workers.

WBRC-TV reports that employers in Shelby County just south of Birmingham are having trouble filling some jobs.

The county of more than 210,000 people has the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.2 percent, and "help wanted" signs are a frequent site outside some businesses.

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce says employers are constantly looking for qualified welders, forklift operators, and information technology assistants.

The head of the chamber, Kirk Mancer, says the organization is working with schools and training partners on specific programs to help develop future workers.