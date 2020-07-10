Slain Montgomery officer laid to rest

Credit WVUA 23

Montgomery Police Det. Tanisha Pughsley, who was found dead on Monday, was laid to rest this Thursday. She was 27 years old.

The police department led a 10 mile caravan from the state forensics facility to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.

More than 75 law enforcement vehicles and fire rescue units flashed their lights along the way. Motorists pulled over and slowed down on I-85 to pay their respects.

Her death was unrelated to her police work. Her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Deshawn Webster, has been charged in her death.

Tanisha Pughsley
Montgomery Police Department
detective shot

Ex-boyfriend charged in killing of Alabama police officer

By Jul 7, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The former boyfriend of an Alabama police officer is charged with capital murder in her shooting death. 

Montgomery police say 24-year-old Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of killing detective Tanisha Pughsley at her home early Monday. Authorities described the slaying as occurring during a domestic dispute.

Officials: Off-duty Alabama detective was fatally shot

By Jul 6, 2020
Montgomery police car

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An off-duty police detective in Alabama has been fatally shot. 

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman told the Montgomery Advertiser that Montgomery police and Fire Medics found Detective Tanisha Pughsley with a gunshot wound when they responded to a call about a shooting in the city early Monday morning.

Ex-officer gets 14 years for killing unarmed black man

By Jan 30, 2020

A white former Alabama police officer who killed an unarmed black man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith was sentenced Wednesday.

A jury in November found Smith guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn. Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a stop-and-frisk.

The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat. 