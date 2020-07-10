Slain Montgomery officer laid to rest

Montgomery Police Det. Tanisha Pughsley, who was found dead on Monday, was laid to rest this Thursday. She was 27 years old.

The police department led a 10 mile caravan from the state forensics facility to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.

More than 75 law enforcement vehicles and fire rescue units flashed their lights along the way. Motorists pulled over and slowed down on I-85 to pay their respects.

Her death was unrelated to her police work. Her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Deshawn Webster, has been charged in her death.