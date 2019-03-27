State Lawmaker Passes Away

A sitting Alabama lawmaker died Wednesday morning.

Dmitri Polizos was the state representative for District 74 in Montgomery. On Tuesday afternoon he suffered a heart attack in his home. Polizos passed the next day. He was 68.

Polizos worked in the Montgomery County Commission from 2004 until winning the 74th District Seat in a 2013 special election. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Polizos ran as a Republican all three times.

Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement calling Polizos a “man of honor and distinction” and praised his success as a business owner. Polizos owned the Italian and Greek Restaurant “Mr. G’s Ristorante”.