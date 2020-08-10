State trying to reduce $7M cost of cleaning up litter

By 29 minutes ago

 

Credit Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is trying to reduce the $7 million annual cost of cleaning up litter in Alabama. 

A new campaign by the Alabama Department of Transportation highlights both the huge cost of removing roadside trash and the potential penalties for being a litterbug.

The fine for a first conviction for littering is $500, and a second conviction can cost $1,000 plus community service. Lawmakers increased the penalties last year.

The problem trash includes cigarette butts, fast-food trash, plastic bottles and old drink cans.

Tags: 
littering
Alabama Department of Transportation

Related Content

Birmingham launches anti-littering campaign

By Jan 22, 2020
no littering
Pixabay

An Alabama city has kicked off a new anti-littering campaign. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin launched his “Don’t be a D.U.M.M.Y.” campaign.

D.U.M.M.Y. stands for Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard. The mayor and people in various Birmingham communities are tired of illegal trash dumping, WBRC-TV reported.

First-time offenders will face a $500 fine. For a second or subsequent offense, the fine doubles to $1,000.

Lack of travel leads to decline in fatal wrecks in Alabama

By May 4, 2020
aaroads.com

 

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Traffic accidents are killing fewer people in Alabama during the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency show highway deaths dropped 58% in April from March and 42% from a year earlier. 

State troopers also investigated 43% fewer traffic accidents in April than in March. WALA-TV reports the statistics match data from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has vehicle counters along Interstate 10 and I-65.

State may relocate damaged highway in north Alabama

By Mar 9, 2020
Highway 231
aaroads.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials are considering whether to relocate a damaged highway that's been closed since last month in north Alabama.

Crews shut down a section of U.S. 231 south of Huntsville about three weeks ago after cracks developed following heavy rains. Workers have tried to fix the road, but repairs are proving difficult.

News outlets report that the Alabama Department of Transportation is now considering shifting the four-lane road slightly eastward rather than repairing the old highway.