Study shows Alabama could benefit from expanding Medicaid

A new report shows how Alabama could benefit from expanding Medicaid.  

The study comes from the Commonwealth Fund and the George Washington University. It talks about the how the expansion of Medicaid under something known as the American Rescue Plan.

Dr. Leighton Ku is the Director of Center for Health Policy Research at GWU. He said many opponents of expanding Medicaid are concerned about the cost. Ku said the rescue plan addresses those concerns. 

“To sweeten the deal for states like Alabama, the American Rescue Plan says, 'We will give you some additional funds, cover those costs for two years,' so basically speaking, the state doesn’t have to spend any state funds initially to help expand Medicaid.”  

He said the expansion would provide insurance to many more Alabamians. 

“The expansion would let Alabama cover people with Medicaid coverage if you have income roughly up to the level of $30,000 for a family of three. As a result of that, we expect the number of people who would gain Medicaid coverage would rise by about 340,000,” he said.  

The study shows over 28,000 jobs would be created if Medicaid were expanded.  

State lawmakers are reviewing the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes financial incentives to expand Medicaid.

Doing so would help provide health coverage for low-income Alabamians and mean that more than 300,000 people throughout the state would be covered.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey said the governor is reviewing the state's share of the cost and that she is open to discussing it after receiving more information. 

An APR News Feature --Part of an innovative collaboration between Alabama Public Radio, the commercial newsroom at WVUA23-TV, and the University of Alabama's Center for Public Television. 

Tens of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs in recent weeks from the coronavirus, which likely means many also lost their health insurance. There’s a push to expand Medicaid to help those without coverage, but some lawmakers have a different idea in mind.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health and advocacy groups are urging  Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and legislators to expand the state’s Medicaid program as the coronavirus outbreak strains health care systems and takes its deadliest toll on people with underlying medical problems.

A group of more than 60 organizations announced a renewed push to try to convince Alabama politicians to expand the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act.