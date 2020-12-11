Tammy Lally: What Is The Personal Toll Of A Financial Crisis?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode A Century Of Money.

Acquiring debt and buying on credit has been the American way since the 1920s. Financial advisor Tammy Lally describes the toll that consumerism and money-shame had on her family in the early 2000s.

About Tammy Lally

Tammy Lally is a money coach and financial planner. She is also the author of Money Detox.

Lally holds a degree in Business and Finance Psychology from the University of Phoenix, and Financial Planning and Advising from The American College of Financial Services. She received her training and certification from The Money Coaching Institute in Northern California.

