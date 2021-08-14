Tropical Storm Fred predicted to hit Alabama’s Eastern Shore

The current track of Tropical Depression Fred could mean a rough start of the week for the Alabama Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting the system could hit Baldwin County on the border of Alabama and Florida, as a Tropical Storm, Monday afternoon. Fred is currently a tropical depression north of Cuba. The storm’s original track was to hit the Florida Keys, skirt the State’s western coast, and then hit the panhandle with Alabama’s Gulf coast simply in the “cone of uncertainty.” Fred’s course has since drifted west, with Alabama now in the storm’s crosshairs. While this goes on, forecasters are also watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace which is following a similar course to Fred’s in this unfolding story, APR’s Guy Busby has reported on a recent hurricane disaster drill in Baldwin County as well as the ongoing effort to repair damage from last year’s Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. Click below for these stories. Guy, and APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue, were also part of the team that produced a documentary on the long term impact of the BP Gulf oil spill, which was honored with APR’s fourth national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Gulf coast disaster managers prepare for the next killer hurricane

By Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby Aug 12, 2021
APR's Guy Busby

Emergency managers in Alabama say we’ve entered what’s traditionally the roughest part of the hurricane season. While forecasters watch for new storms, local disaster officials are taking part in the first of its kind weather drill in the continental United States.

Alabama Gulf coast cleans up after fatal Tropical Storm Claudette

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby Jun 21, 2021
NHC-NOAA

Tropical Storm Claudette killed at least twelve people in Alabama as it dropped up to nine inches of rain on some areas of the Gulf Coast. The system swept across Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday flooding roads, including portions of the Mobile Bay Causeway. Some of the worst damage was in Escambia County.

Gulf coast residents deal with 2020 hurricane damage during the 2021 season

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby Jul 20, 2021
APR's Guy Busby

Weather forecasters say the most active part of the hurricane season is just ahead. While the Gulf coast prepares for incoming storms, many homes and businesses on the Gulf Coast are still recovering from last year. Blue tarps still cover damaged homes along the Gulf coast, Nine months after Hurricane Sally came ashore in Gulf Shores. It’s a sign that not all the damage from the 2020 storms has been fixed. Facing more potential storms from a busy 2021 season worries some residents.

Gulf coast residents pick up the pieces after Hurricane Sally

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue Sep 16, 2020
APR's Lynn Oldshue

"Hurricane Sally wasn't supposed to be this bad."

Meteorologists said the winds and eyewall for slow-moving Sally had weakened. The forecast was plenty of rain and tropical storm wind. Most residents of the Gulf Coast saw no reason to evacuate and Sally even provided a spectacular sunset on Monday night. But by Tuesday afternoon, the forecast changed. Sally strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, eventually shutting down power for an estimated 95 percent of Baldwin County residents. Sally howled and whipped all night before daylight revealed her damage.

Oil and Water, Ten Years Later

By Alabama Public Radio Jul 8, 2021
Pixabay

An Alabama Public Radio documentary, which is part of APR's effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.