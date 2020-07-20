Tuscaloosa County school system offering on- and off-campus learning options

Credit tcss.net

Tuscaloosa County School System Superintendent Keri Johnson released a video last week with answers for parents and students regarding the system’s reopening plans.

“Our School system serves 18,000 students,” Johnson said. “There are no perfect solutions and no one solution is perfect for everyone.”

The system is offering on-campus and off-campus options, but even the on-campus option could feature some online learning, Johnson said.

“With on-campus learning, instruction is in person and the teacher and the student physically attend school each day,” she said. “However, students who choose on-campus instruction will learn through a blended model. Blended learning is a mixture of paper and digital learning sources. This will provide our on-campus students and teachers daily experiences with digital.”

You can browse the Tuscaloosa County School System’s reopening plans right here.

 

TCSS Reopening Our Schools - July 16, 2020 from Terri Brewer on Vimeo.

