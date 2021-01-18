Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs hospital offering COVID-19 vaccines

Tuscaloosa veterans are being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations.

High-risk vets over 75 can call the VA medical center today to get their first dose of the vaccine. The local medical center opened a clinic last week and is distributing 60 Moderna doses a day.

Tony Davis is the Chief of Staff at the VA Medical Center. He said administering the Moderna vaccine is challenging.

“So the Moderna vaccine, each vial has enough doses to vaccinate 10 people. It must be stored at minus twenty degrees Fahrenheit. The vaccine has to be used within a short period of time so you have to have ten people ready to take the vaccine so that none of it goes to waste,” he said.

Davis also said early recipients of the vaccine shouldn’t forego COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Don’t think that you’re safe immediately. The vaccine is not effective immediately. Your body needs a chance to build an immunity of antibodies so I would encourage everybody to continue to wear your masks, continue to wash your hands, continue to social distance,” he said.

Officials are reminding those who get the vaccine need to be sure to get the second dose in order for the medicine to work. The clinic operates out of the VA Medical Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.