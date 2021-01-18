Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs hospital offering COVID-19 vaccines

Tuscaloosa veterans are being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations.

High-risk vets over 75 can call the VA medical center today to get their first dose of the vaccine. The local medical center opened a clinic last week and is distributing 60 Moderna doses a day.

Tony Davis is the Chief of Staff at the VA Medical Center. He said administering the Moderna vaccine is challenging. 

“So the Moderna vaccine, each vial has enough doses to vaccinate 10 people. It must be stored at minus twenty degrees Fahrenheit. The vaccine has to be used within a short period of time so you have to have ten people ready to take the vaccine so that none of it goes to waste,” he said. 

Davis also said early recipients of the vaccine shouldn’t forego COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

“Don’t think that you’re safe immediately. The vaccine is not effective immediately. Your body needs a chance to build an immunity of antibodies so I would encourage everybody to continue to wear your masks, continue to wash your hands, continue to social distance,” he said. 

Officials are reminding those who get the vaccine need to be sure to get the second dose in order for the medicine to work. The clinic operates out of the VA Medical Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Related Content

Alabama struggling to fix overwhelmed vaccination hotline

By Caroline Vincent Jan 14, 2021

 

Alabama's coronavirus vaccine hotline has already been overwhelmed with callers looking to receive immunizations. 

Dr. Karen Landers of the state health department said that officials are trying to fix the problems that have lead to the hotline to have "not worked very well." She said workers are adding capacity to the hotline and trying to make an online system available for people to make reservations for vaccinations without having to call.

State officials receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jan 12, 2021
Kay Ivey COVID-19 vaccine
Office of Governor Kay Ivey

 

State leaders are encouraging Alabamians to get the coronavirus vaccine once they become eligible.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidelines to say those who are 65 and older should get the vaccine, as well as those who are immunocompromised, in addition to healthcare workers and frontline workers. Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to keep following health guidelines while they wait for their turn for the vaccine. 

Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older

By Caroline Vincent Jan 8, 2021

 

Senior Alabama residents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Shots had been limited to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but they will now be available to those 75 years or older and later first responders. Those eligible can get their first dose starting Jan. 18. 

The expansion was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday who said the state wants as many people as possible to get vaccinated.