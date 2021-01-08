University of Alabama healthworkers roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations

By 1 hour ago
  • APR's Pat Duggins

The University of Alabama is the next spot to offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting today. The Tuscaloosa campus has 3,500 doses of the Moderna product, which was approved after the vaccine created by Pfizer. The shots will be administered on an ongoing schedule of Fridays and weekends.

Dr. Richard Friend is Dean at the college. He saic he wants to start with full doses to people who are particularly at risk from the virus.

“Capstone Village, we have the entire College of Community Health Sciences who are actively seeing patients," Friend said, "the Capstone College of Nursing that’s actively seeing patients. We have other residential groups on campus.”

Capstone Village is the University’s on-campus nursing home. Friend’s comment on full dosage was prompted by published reports on some healthcare providers are advocating half doses to stretch the currently limited supply of vaccine. Alabama’s situation may have been complicated when it was announced that the state would initially receive 20,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer product than originally announced. Friend said he disagrees with smaller doses in any event.

“The circles that I am in are strongly against that,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are only giving the vaccine in accordance with the clinical trials data.”

The University of Alabama is also requiring students living on campus to be re-tested for the coronavirus. The school wants all 10,000 tests done before classes start next week. The school is scaling back from testing all students system wide. One reason is that residential students living in close quarters to each other are more at risk. Another is that the campus positivity rate during testing last fall was considered low enough, that University decided that retesting the whole student body was unnecessary.

Tags: 
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine

Related Content

'Vaccine is coming': State urges patience amid slow rollout

By Caroline Vincent Jan 6, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

Health officials in Alabama are asking for patience as the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly rolled out throughout the state. 

Vaccines are being prioritized for health care workers and long-term care residents, but health officer Scott Harris said the state expects to make the shots available to more people soon.

So far 42,000 shots had been administered out of the state's allotment of 226,000.

 

VA home residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

By Dec 28, 2020

 

Alabama veterans will be among the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine. 

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The three other state veterans' homes will administer vaccines over the next two weeks.

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Alabama hospital workers

By Dec 15, 2020
healthyliving.blog.ocregister.com

The Alabama Department of Public Health isn’t saying which three hospitals got the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for security sake. 

Cullman Regional Medical Center says it will start giving shots today.