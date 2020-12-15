U.S. Postal Service issues mailing deadlines for the holidays

The busiest mailing week for the holidays is underway. Today is first deadline to impact the majority of people trying to get their holiday mail out on time. Officials say it’s important you mail your packages carefully so they get to their destination on time. Deborah Fetterly is a Postal Service Spokesperson for the Alabama Postal District. She says it’s important to address mail correctly with an extra mailing slip inside the package.

“You want to print the addresses clearly, place a card with the return address and the address inside the package. Just in case the package becomes open in processing, sometimes that does happen we will be able to identify where it goes.”

Fetterly says additional deadlines for priority and first-class mail vary from the eighteenth to the twenty third.

“The next recommendation is December eighteen for first class mail, December nineteenth for priority mail and if you’re someone like me who shops late or online you have until December twenty third for priority mail express.”

Fetterly also says packages weighing over ten ounces, over half an inch thick, and use stamps as postage need to be sent at a post office. She recommends military families send their mail via priority mail express by December eighteenth.