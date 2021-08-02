Virus hospitalizations in Alabama approach 1,600 amid surge

State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated as case numbers of the coronavirus surge.

The number of patients for the virus just reached its highest point within the last six months due to the new delta variant. Harris said anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people.

Almost 1,600 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, more than half of the 3,000 hospitalized in January. Officials are concerned the state is on its way to reach that number again.