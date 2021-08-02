Virus hospitalizations in Alabama approach 1,600 amid surge

By Caroline Vincent 54 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated as case numbers of the coronavirus surge.

The number of patients for the virus just reached its highest point within the last six months due to the new delta variant. Harris said anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people.

Almost 1,600 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, more than half of the 3,000 hospitalized in January. Officials are concerned the state is on its way to reach that number again.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide

By Jul 23, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

 

COVID is spreading again statewide. The Alabama Department of Public Health has reinstated its daily COVID updates to remind the public the pandemic isn’t over.

The average positive test rate has gone from over 11% to over 20% in the past week. A recent UAB study found that 70% of virus samples from across the state were the more transmissible and severe delta variant. 

Dr. Karen Landers is the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said previous infection won’t make you immune to the delta variant.

Alabama suffers 'self-inflicted wound' of worsening COVID-19

By Caroline Vincent Jul 21, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

Alabama health officials say that the state's low vaccination rate is the direct cause for an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association cited frustration and called the situation a "self-inflicted wound."

Hospitals spread word about life-saving COVID-19 treatment

By Jul 21, 2021
Pixabay

 

With only 32% of the state fully vaccinated, hospitals are trying to spread the word about a life-saving COVID-19 treatment.

The Fever and Flu Clinic in Huntsville is hoping to educate the public about monoclonal antibodies. The artificial antibodies are used as a treatment for those who are infected with COVID and likely to experience sever disease. Previously the criteria for requiring the antibodies was much stricter. Now the treatment is available to a wider range of patients.