Casi and Jarrett Callaway are husband and wife and, like every marriage, they have to deal with the ups and downs of their relationship. Casi is the Executive Director of the Mobile Baykeeper, resulting in a demanding work life. One of those demands was – and still is – the 2010 BP oil spill. The Callaways sat down at StoryCorps to discuss how both Casi’s hectic career and the oil disaster have impacted their family...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson