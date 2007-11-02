Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Not All Calories Are Created Equal, Author Says

Published November 2, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Science writer Gary Taubes argues that when it comes to counting calories, dieters need to be thinking about quality, not just quantity.

In his new book, Good Calories, Bad Calories, Taubes combats the long-held belief that all fats are to be avoided. Not all fats are bad, Taubes says; the real culprits when it comes to weight gain are refined carbohydrates and sugars.

Guests:

Gary Taubes, author of Good Calories, Bad Calories: Challenging the Conventional Wisdom on Diet, Weight Control, and Disease; contributing correspondent for Science Magazine

Ronald Krauss, M.D., senior scientist and director of Atherosclerosis research at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate