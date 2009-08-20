Digital Media Center
Dining Critic Frank Bruni Was 'Born Round'

Published August 20, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

Former New York Times restaurant critic Frank Bruni has had a lifelong self-proclaimed obsession with food. He remembers his childhood by the things he ate. Of sporting events his dad took him and his brothers to — Yankees, Knicks and Rangers games — he remembers loving "the peanuts, pretzels, hot dogs and ice cream bars with which vendors roamed the aisles, looking for takers." Bruni partook.

Bruni talks about his memoir, Born Round, his struggle with overeating and the eating disorders he has overcome. Interestingly, he credits his job as a dining critic, eating dinner out as many as six times per week, as one of the things that helped him normalize his relationship with food.

