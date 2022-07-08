© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

How do you talk to kids about abortion? We want to hear from you

By Karen Zamora
Published July 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
The Supreme Court overturned <em>Roe v. Wade</em> in June.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, we want to hear from parents about how you talk to kids about abortion.

Where do you start? What do you say when they see it in the news? At what age do you begin the conversation?

All Things Considered and Life Kit are teaming up with experts to answer these questions — and more — and we want to hear your perspective, too.

Please fill out the form below, and a producer or reporter may follow up with you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

