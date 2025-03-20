Digital Media Center
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

COMIC: Still cringing about that awkward moment? Here's what to do about it

By Andee Tagle,
Navied Mahdavian
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

So you've done something absolutely cringey. How do you deal with the embarrassment and stop replaying the awkward moment in your mind?

Psychologist Ty Tashiro; Eric Garcia, author of We're Not Broken: Changing The Autism Conversation; Melissa Dahl, author of Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness; and visual artist Pilvi Takala share their advice.

Navied Mahdavian is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of the graphic memoir This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.

This comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2025 NPR

