Inside the world of internet peptides

A growing legion of social media influencers, YouTubers and podcasters are touting the benefits of internet peptides — synthetic amino acids with a variety of uses from weight loss to skin care. But many of these peptides aren’t Food and Drug Administration-approved and can be harmful to humans.

Alex Hogan, senior multimedia producer at STAT, joins us to discuss the world of internet peptides.

