NIH scientists sign Bethesda Declaration to protect biomedical science through Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

Hundreds of scientists with the National Institutes of Health have signed a letter calling on its new director, Jay Bhattacharya, to protect biomedical science. Dubbed the Bethesda Declaration, the declaration says that under the Trump administration, the NIH has been forced to politicize and stigmatize important research.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jenna Norton, a researcher with the NIH and one of the organizers behind this letter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
