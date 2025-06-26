Digital Media Center
How children will be impacted by U.S. cuts to global vaccine alliance

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. says the U.S. will stop funding GAVI due to safety concerns. GAVI is a public-private partnership that vaccinates children in some of the poorest countries. The group has pushed back on the criticism.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid learns more about the implications with Seth Berkley, the former CEO of GAVI, who is now a senior advisor to the Brown University School of Public Health Pandemic Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

