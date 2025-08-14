Percentage of Americans who say they drink alcohol hits new low, Gallup poll finds

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Americans say they're drinking less, according to a new Gallup poll. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed in July said they consumed alcohol.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So that means that nearly half of Americans are abstaining?

FADEL: Yep. That appears to be right, and it is a record low.

MARTIN: So what's driving all this?

FADEL: Lydia Saad is director of U.S. social research at Gallup, and she said this.

LYDIA SAAD: We've been watching these trends and seeing more people each year saying that drinking is bad for your health, and, the last two years, a decline in those who say that they do drink.

MARTIN: And it's not just one group. Young adults are drinking less. Gallup saw the sharpest decline among those who identify as Republicans, with rates falling 19 points.

SAAD: It's seen across all subgroups of Republicans - men, women, younger, older, high and low income. All those things.

FADEL: The same trend shows up among those making under $40,000 a year and those making more than $100,000.

MARTIN: And it's clear that the messaging around the harms of alcohol is influencing people's behavior. But Saad says it could also be influencing how people answer survey questions.

SAAD: People feel there's a stigma around a behavior. They may not be as truthful about it.

