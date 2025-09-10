Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR's Fall Pledge Drive is taking place September 10-19! Make a donation to show your support for the station by clicking here.

Ticks are spreading into new areas

WBUR
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

Ticks are spreading to parts of the country they’ve never been found before, and warmer weather means they’re feeding more months out of the year.  But to keep humans safe, scientists need more local surveillance to track which species are moving to new areas and carrying which diseases.

Without that knowledge, local doctors and health officials won’t know that new species of ticks have arrived, carrying new health risks.

Aaron Bolton with Montana Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate