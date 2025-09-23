Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to show your support for APR? Become a monthly contributing member! Check out the details by clicking here.

OBGYN on Trump linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to higher risk for autism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT

The Trump administration is telling pregnant people not to use acetaminophen to avoid having kids with autism.

Speaking on Monday at the White House, President Trump told pregnant women not to take Tylenol for pain, but to “tough it out.”

Doctors’ groups and autism advocates say one real risk for pregnant people is fever, and they’ve recommended Tylenol for years to treat that.

We get clarification on the science and advice from doctors with Dr. Nisha Verma, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist practicing in Georgia and Maryland, and a senior advisor for reproductive health policy and advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate