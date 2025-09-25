Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL-FM will be down for maintenance on Thursday, September 25. Click here for other ways to listen!

VIDEO: Top health officials are at odds with scientists. Who should Americans believe?

By NPR Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

Americans are receiving medical guidance from President Trump and top health officials like Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that runs counter to mainstream medicine. For example, this week Trump linked Tylenol to autism despite little medical evidence. How are Americans meant to make important decisions about their health at this confusing moment? NPR's food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey discusses it with Consider This host Juana Summers.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode
🎧 Prefer audio? Listen anywhere you find podcasts
❤️ Get sponsor-free episodes

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Science & Health NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate