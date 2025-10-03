Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Exploring the more obscure sciences with 'Ologies' host Alie Ward

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

Ever wonder what an anthropodermic biocodicologist does? The answer may surprise you: it’s a scientist who studies books that have been bound with leather made from human skin.

Alie Ward delves into that obscure science and more on her award-winning science podcast, Ologies.

She joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the many different “ologies” that exist and explains why otters aren’t as innocent as people may think they are.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate