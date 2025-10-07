Digital Media Center
Liberty Counsel chair criticizes law banning so-called conversion therapy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday about a Colorado law that bans what’s known as “conversion therapy,” when a therapist tries to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, or at least encourages them not to act on it.

Major medical groups oppose conversion therapy, citing a lack of evidence and risk of harm.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, an evangelical Christian group that describes itself as a nonprofit litigation and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom. Staver opposes Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy, citing the First Amendment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
