Science & Health

How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions

By Marielle Segarra
Published January 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST

The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips.

Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
