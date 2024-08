Mobile’s Mardi Gras Park was awash in red, white, and blue as the non-profit groups “Alabama Forward,” “Shake The Field,” “Transform Alabama” and others held a get-out-the-vote event ahead of the November election. The rally called “Democracy: Now Or Never,” came as Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly held one on interviews with the front runners to be her running mate against Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.