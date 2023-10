Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said. The single-vehicle accident happened Monday as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, or about 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks, the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement. Investigators from the Army Combat Readiness Center northwest of Dothan will look into the incident.